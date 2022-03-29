Murder investigators are in Langley Tuesday afternoon

IHIT was deployed Tuesday after having been here Friday for a murder in a hotel

Police and IHIT are at a Willoughby area site Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Willoughby Tuesday afternoon, joining local emergency crews that were already on scene in the area of 208th Street and 74th Avenue.

A small canopy is set up in middle of empty lot east side of 208th near intersection with 74B Avenue.

Police are checking around the site that has been a vacant lot for several years.

• More to come…

• Murder investigators were in Langley Friday, March 25 after a man was found in a hotel

IHIT Deployed to Langley pic.twitter.com/NYC9Cd7Woe — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) March 29, 2022

Police are at a vacant lot in the area of 208th Street and 74B Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)