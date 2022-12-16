Arnold and Joanne De Jong were killed in their Abbotsford home in May 2022. (Submitted photo)

Murder team to provide update on killing of senior Abbotsford couple

Integrated Homicide Investigation team to hold press conference Friday afternoon

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is holding a press conference on Friday afternoon (Dec. 16) to provide an update into the May 2022 killing of Arnold De Jong, 77, and his wife, Joanne, 76.

IHIT issued a media advisory at 11:30 a.m. to say they were holding the media availability at 3 p.m. outside the Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit building at South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street.

No further details were provided, including whether a suspect has been arrested and/or charges laid. No charges in the case are yet listed in online court records.

The couple were found dead on the morning of May 9, 2022 in their home in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way, a rural road in east Abbotsford (west of the Abbotsford-Mission Highway between Clayburn and Bateman roads).

Police have not released their cause of death.

The couple owned De Jong Transport, and Arnold travelled almost two million miles over the years in his 1965 Hayes truck transporting produce, berries, flowers and eggs.

Joanne was a licensed practical nurse at local hospitals before staying home to raise their three daughters.

More to come following the press conference …

