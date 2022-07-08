Nearly a third of crashes in Delta in 2021 were along Scott Road

Alex Fraser Bridge had the most crashes of any location; Scott Road intersections were six of top 10

There were 3,060 crashes in Delta in 2021, according to ICBC data released on June 29, 2022. (ICBC screenshot)

There were a combined 345 collisions on the Alex Fraser Bridge and in the George Massey Tunnel last year, but there were almost 150 more than that split between just six intersections on Scott Road.

According to the latest crash data released by ICBC, which does not include collisions in parking lots or involving parked cars, six Scott Road intersections were among the 10 Delta locations with the most incidents in 2021.

In all there were 3,060 crashes in Delta last year, up from 2,496 in 2020. Nearly half of last year’s crashes — 1,420 — resulted in injury or death, up from 1,161 in 2020.

Eighteen crashes involved cyclists (up from six in 2020), while 29 involved pedestrians (down from 33 in 2020).

The 2021 data shows the Alex Fraser Bridge topped both lists with 260 incidents, 138 of which were so-called “casualty crashes.”

The George Massey Tunnel had the fourth-highest number of crashes at 85, and the eighth-highest number resulting in injury at 37.

The six Scott Road (listed as 120 St. in the data) locations in the top 10 were the intersections at 72nd Avenue (110 collisions, 51 with casualties), Nordel Way (103, 53), 58th Avenue/Highway 10 and turning lanes (79, 39), 96th Avenue (74, 37), 64th Avenue (73, 38) and 88th Avenue (61, 27).

Rounding out the top 10 were Highway 17 and the Highway 91 Connector, including on- and 0ff-ramps (66, 17 with casualties); and Highway 91 and Nordel Way, including the weigh scale road and turning lane (65, 15).

The data shows Scott Road locations accounted for almost one third of the crashes in Delta last year (919 of 3,060) and one third of those resulting in injury or death (474 of 1,420).

Other North Delta streets with large numbers of crashes include Nordel Way (404 crashes, 196 resulting in injuries), Highway 91 (371, 142), 72nd Avenue (296, 140) 116th Street (214, 119), 84th Avenue (145, 70), 64th Avenue/Kittson Parkway (116, 62), 112th Street (102, 56), Highway 10 (99, 50 when limited to North Delta; 151, 73 overall), 88th Avenue (82, 39) and 96th Avenue (85, 45).

Here’s the list of 10 Delta locations with the most crashes in 2021 (casualty crash totals in brackets):

Alex Fraser Bridge: 260 (138) 120 Street and 72nd Avenue: 110 (51) 120 Street and Nordel Way: 103 (53) George Massey Tunnel: 85 (37) 120 Street and 80th Avenue: 82 (41) 120 Street, 58th Avenue and Highway 10, including turning lane: 79 (39) 120 Street and 96th Avenue: 74 (37) 120 Street and 64th Avenue: 73 (38) Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector, including off- and on-ramps: 66 (17) Highway 91 Connector and Nordel Way, including weigh scale road and turning lane: 65 (15)

Check out ICBC’s interactive map showing Lower Mainland crash data from 2017-2021 below…



There were 919 crashes on Scott Road/120 Street in 2021, according to ICBC data released on June 29, 2022. (ICBC screenshot)