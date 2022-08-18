John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo)

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from B.C. Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Rustad has not yet responded to requests for comment

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has been booted from the B.C. Liberal caucus after he retweeted views that questioned climate science.

In a statement, Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said that politics is a “team sport” and Rustad was not operating from a “foundation of mutual respect and trust.”

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

The statement follows a Tweet from Kevin Falcon on Wednesday (Aug. 18) saying that Rustad “does not speak on behalf of caucus” about climate change.

Rustad’s MLA page has been removed from the B.C. Liberal caucus webpage. Rustad has also removed mention of the B.C. Liberals from his social media pages. He will now sit as an independent.

Prior to his removal from caucus, Rustad was the Opposition Critic for Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

Black Press Media has reached out to Rustad for comment, but has not heard back.

More to come…

READ MORE: Nechako Lakes MLA slams new B.C. Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

