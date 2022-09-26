Neighbours smash front windows to save Chilliwack man from fire

Pot of oil igniting was cause of fire in manufactured home in Sardis, said Chilliwack Fire officials

Fire on Monte Vista Drive caused by pot of oil on stove igniting. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)

Neighbours smashed the front windows of a man’s home in Sardis on Saturday and pulled him to safety, according to Chilliwack Fire Department.

A total of 40 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 3, 4, and 6 were called to a structure fire at just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the 44000-block of Monte Vista Drive in Sardis.

“Upon arrival they found heavy, black smoke venting from a manufactured home,” according to the release Sept. 24.

“Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire.”

Before the fire trucks arrived, smoke was seen venting from the home by some neighbours which prompted them to take action to save the homeowner.

The homeowner was transported to Chilliwack General Hospital by BCEHS paramedics with smoke inhalation.

The manufactured home suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage, according to the release.

There were no firefighter injuries reported.

The fire started on the kitchen’s stove top and the cause was an “unattended pot of oil igniting after the homeowner fell asleep.”

There were no working smoke alarms.

”We remind all residents to be very vigilant when cooking, especially when using cooking oils on the stove top, and to ensure they have working smoke alarms.”

