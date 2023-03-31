VIDEO: New Catholic high school coming to South Surrey in 2025

A groundbreaking event for the new St. John Paul II Academy high school took place on Friday, March 31. (Sobia Moman photo) The Star of the Sea choir group performed during the groundbreaking of St. John Paul II Academy’s South Surrey location. (Sobia Moman photo) A groundbreaking event for the new St. John Paul II Academy high school took place on Friday, March 31. (Sobia Moman photo)

Ground was broken for a new private Catholic school on Friday morning, marking the official beginning of a project that has been in the works in South Surrey since early 2016.

Gathered for the groundbreaking on Friday (March 31) for St. John Paul II Academy’s official South Surrey location (18230 24 Ave.) were about 100 people, including students, teachers, a new principal, Archbishop Miller from the Vancouver Archdiocese and MP for South Surrey-White Rock Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

“What started out as two or three people soon grew to be a small army of individuals all pulling in the same direction to get a new Catholic high school built in South Surrey,” Troy Van Vliet, board chair of St. John Paul II Academy Foundation, said at the event.

Many delays, due to the pandemic, set back the building of St. John Paul II Academy, which was supposed to open its Surrey site in 2020.

“Our students, teachers, principals and staff members… have helped build this school during the most challenging of times,” Vliet said.

“Even though some of them will have graduated or moved on by the time this new campus is completed, they will always be a part of the SJP2 community.”

The school is expected to open in September 2025 with a capacity of 800 students. Until then, a temporary site has been operating out of the Star of the Sea Hall since 2018, with 80 students from Grades 8-12. This year marks the first that a graduating class from the school will cross the stage.

