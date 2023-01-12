New director for Delta’s parks, recreation and culture department

Trent Reid has been appointed the City of Delta’s new director of parks, recreation and culture. (City of Delta/submitted photo)

For the second time in a little over a year, the City of Delta has appointed a new director of parks, recreation and culture.

Trent Reid, who most recently served as deputy director of major projects with the parks, recreation and culture department, first joined the city in 1998 and has progressed through multiple key positions in the organization, according to a press release.

Reid also has extensive experience in engineering and engineering operations, including nearly five years leading the operation branch of Delta’s engineering department.

The release states Reid’s long and distinguished career at the City of Delta has provided him with the local connections and community understanding that are vital to succeed in his new role, where he will lead a dedicated team of employees while being responsible for the implementation of council’s parks, recreation and culture plans.

SEE ALSO: Delta council sunsetting most committees in favour of a ‘Committee of the Whole’

Reid is an alumnus of BCIT and holds a diploma in local government management from the University of Victoria. He is past president of Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of British Columbia and has made important contributions to other local and professional organizations, according to the release.

City manager Sean McGill said he is looking forward to working closely with Reid to “continue moving our parks, recreation, and cultural services forward.”

“Trent’s experience with the city, its employees and the community is extensive. He is a great fit for the director of parks, recreation and culture position and we look forward to his customary outstanding leadership at the helm of this important department,” McGill said in a press release.

“On behalf of council, I want to congratulate Trent on his new role as director of parks, recreation and culture,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“I have worked with Trent for many years and appreciate his ability to get things done and his dedication to serving the community. This is an exciting time for parks, recreation and culture in Delta and I have full confidence in Trent’s ability to continue driving this department forward to provide great service for the community.”

Reid’s appointment comes 15 months after the city hired former City of Abbotsford director of recreation and culture Carmen Gonzalez to take over from longtime Delta parks director Ken Kuntz, who retired in August of 2021 after 20 years with the city.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta