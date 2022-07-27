New drawings show $100M Newton Community Centre, to include 50-metre indoor lap pool

Project is on track for completion in 2025, according to a report to council

Drawing of the new Newton Community Centre. (Source: surrey.ca)

Conceptual renderings show the two phases of Newton Community Centre, to be built in 6900-block of King George Boulevard.

The $100M first phase of the project will include a 10-lane, 50-metre lap pool, leisure pool, lazy river and other water attractions on the site – about a half-kilometre from the neighbourhood’s existing wave pool.

“The design process is well underway,” noted a report to council this week.

A future Phase 2 development addition, currently unfunded, will include a library, recreation and culture amenities, the corporate report adds.

The Newton Community Centre project is on track for completion in 2025, according to the report.

NEW: Drawings show proposed Newton Community Centre, one of Phase 1 and another showing Phase 1 & 2. The $100 million Phase 1 project includes a big pool and lazy river, not far from wave pool. @CityofSurrey #SurreyBC @SurreyNowLeader https://t.co/c2W3z0JKLt pic.twitter.com/U5exK8U5xE — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) July 27, 2022

OUR VIEW: City’s two-pool plan in Newton leaves City Centre high and dry.

READ MORE, from June 2021: Surrey rapidly moving on major community projects.

READ ALSO: Site of future Newton Community Centre picked without consultation, BIA says.

More details about the new community centre are posted to surrey.ca, including community engagement results.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter