Gracepoint Community Church will be running a pop-up farmer’s market on Saturday, Aug. 27 (Google view screenshot)

New farmer’s market coming to Surrey for 1 day only

The market will run from 1o a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gracepoint Community Church

Consider adding a stop to the new South Surrey farmer’s market pop-up when making plans for the last weekend of August.

Gracepoint Community Church is sponsoring the event by providing free table space to 50 vendors in their parking lot.

“We as a church strongly support buy local,” said Pastor Rick Bayer in a press release.

Fresh produce, home-ware, wellness products and prepared foods are just some of the products that patrons will be able to peruse on the Saturday afternoon for the pop-up.

The market will also feature numerous local Indigenous artists, have a bouncy castle for kids and live music, Bayer promises.

Surrey residents can count on the market running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the parking lot of the church, located at 3487 King George Blvd.

