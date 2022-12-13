New full-time North Delta food bank opening Dec. 19

Surrey-based Guru Nanak Food Bank opening its third location Monday in the former Southridge Hardware

Guru Nanak Food Bank’s North Delta location in the old Southridge Hardware at 11188 84th Ave. is set to “soft open” on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. ( James Smith photo)

North Delta’s first full-time food bank will ‘soft open’ on Monday to help those in need this holiday season.

Surrey-based Guru Nanak Food Bank’s new North Delta facility — located next door to the Delta Lion Pub in the former Southridge Hardware (11188 84th Ave.) — will open its doors at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, marking the first seven-day-a-week food bank to open in not just North Delta but the city overall.

At 6,500 square feet, the North Delta location is the largest of GNFB’s three storefronts. GNFB operates out its flagship location in Surrey (101 – 15299 68 Ave.), which opened July 1, 2020, and also maintains an outlet in Abbotsford, which opened to the public on Feb. 6, 2022.

“Our ‘No Boundaries’ facility will serve all comers regardless of faith or city of residence, and one day in week would be dedicated to serve the seniors,” GNFB general secretary Neeraj Walia said in a press release announcing next week’s opening.

Walia also thanked the community for its support of the food bank, especially mayor and council who voted last week to contribute $10,000 to help get the facility up and running.

Starting Monday, GNFB North Delta will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A grand opening for the facility will be held at a later date, likely in the new year.

During a presentation to council on Dec. 5, Walia said GNFB is still looking for a permanent home, noting the organization’s two other sites are “temporary,” and floated the possibility of moving the organization’s head office and distribution centre to the North Delta location.

According to Walia’s presentation, GNFB now has around 5,500 “active recipients” and has distributed $10 million worth of items between its food bank operations and “Welcome Canada” program, which provides international students with a new mattress, blanket, pillow, bed sheets and pillow cover, as well as a grocery voucher. The program has helped roughly 17,000 students in their first month in Canada since it began in 2017.

GNFB is a registered non-profit with the Canada Revenue Agency. and its operations are entirely supported by donations and run by volunteers.

To donation, head to gnfb.ca/our-causes. Anyone looking to volunteer with the food bank can visit gnfb.ca/volunteer-now.

For more information about Guru Nanak Food Bank, visit gnfb.ca or call 1-604-580-1313.

