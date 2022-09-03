The Champion Creek wildfire, west of Princeton is now 111 hectares in size. Tulameen and District Fire Department took this photo 13 km on the Lodestone forest service road, looking towards Dear Mountain. (Photo- Tulameen and District Fire Department Facebook)

The Champion Creek wildfire, west of Princeton is now 111 hectares in size. Tulameen and District Fire Department took this photo 13 km on the Lodestone forest service road, looking towards Dear Mountain. (Photo- Tulameen and District Fire Department Facebook)

New lightning-caused wildfire west of Princeton now 111 hectares

The wildfire sparked Friday night, Sept. 2

A new wildfire west of Princeton has grown to 111 hectares Saturday morning, Sept. 3.

The Champion Creek wildfire sparked Friday night and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is burning 31 kilometres west of Princeton.

“It is categorized to be out of control and we will be having personnel and a helicopter out there today to assess and make a plan for action on this fire,” said Melanie Bibeau, a fire information officer.

The Tulameen and District Fire Department says smoke from the fire will be visible in the surrounding communities, with crews going door to door notifying residents of the situation.

More to come.

READ MORE: New wildfire west of Penticton has grown to 55 hectares

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsNewsPenticton

Previous story
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
Next story
30 firefighters respond to morning blaze in Newtown

Just Posted

Surrey fireighters responded to a morning house fire in Newtown. (Shane MacKichen photo)
30 firefighters respond to morning blaze in Newtown

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Devoted’ man who died after fight with Newton neighbour mourned by family, friends

Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Former Sundowner Pub site eyed for 4-storey office building on Delta/Surrey border

A CARP-hosted forum Tuesday evening on the policing transition in Surrey took a pro-RCMP stance, with organizers saying information has not been forthcoming from Surrey Police Service .
CARP-sponsored meeting on Surrey policing issue takes pro-RCMP stance