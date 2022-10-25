(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)

(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)

Newton the ‘hotspot’ for fireworks Monday during start of Diwali festivities, police say

Fireworks can’t be used in Surrey without a permit from the fire department

Surrey RCMP ask residents to make safety a priority during celebrations in October.

“We are asking members of our community to be extra vigilant on our roads with the increased foot and vehicle traffic,” says Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha. “Our police officers will be out in the community to help ensure that celebrations remain safe for all to enjoy.”

Surrey RCMP reported receiving a higher number of calls on Monday night (Oct. 25), the first night of Diwali.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn with Surrey RCMP said Newton was “apparently the hotspot for the fireworks” that evening.

Police encourage residents to reach out to bylaw officers instead of them. To report a concern regarding possible misuse of fireworks, contact Surrey Bylaws at 604-591-4370, which will operate until midnight on Oct 31. Do not use 911 for fireworks-related concerns.

City bylaws state that fireworks cannot be used in Surrey without a permit from the Surrey fire department. To learn more about obtaining a firework permit visit the city of Surrey’s website.

Also, on Halloween police urge pedestrians to use marked crosswalks, wear reflective clothing, and make sure drivers see you before crossing the street.

READ MORE: Be visible on Halloween night, Surrey Mounties warn


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Anna Burns, with file from Tom Zytaruk

FireworksHalloweensurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
For parents, gang-prevention workshops in Surrey start tonight (Tuesday)
Next story
B.C.’s Kelsey Serwa headed to sports hall of fame

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Locke, Annis want review done of Surrey council’s contentious Oct. 3 land use meeting

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)
Tickets now on sale for Clovie Awards gala

A member of a police gang task force escorts an arrested man to a police vehicle. (File photo)
For parents, gang-prevention workshops in Surrey start tonight (Tuesday)

The new Delta Hotels by Marriott – Vancouver Delta attached to the recently-opened Cascades Casino Delta is scheduled to open at the end of November or the early part of December, depending on when construction is completed and the necessary permits needed to open are obtained. (James Smith photo)
New hotel attached to Delta casino slated to open next month

Pop-up banner image