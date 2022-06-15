Nick Kanakos running for another term on Delta school board

First elected in 2011, Kanakos is looking for a fourth term as school trustee

Trustee Kick Kanakos is running for a fourth term on Delta school board in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15, 2022. (submitted photo)

Trustee Nick Kanakos has announced he is running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, making him the first candidate not affiliated with Mayor George Harvie’s slate to throw his hat into the ring.

Kanakos has served three terms on Delta’s school board, including stints as the board’s representative on the Delta Youth Activity Council, Emergency Preparedness Committee, Indigenous Enhancement Committee, Audit Committee and the British Columbia Public Schools Employers’ Association.

“It has been an honour to serve the Delta school community for 11 years,” Kanakos said in a press release. “Over the course of my service, I have gained a depth of knowledge on board policies, regulations and procedures, and I am aware of staffing and funding issues as well as concerns of our parents.”

Kanakos, who holds a bachelor of arts degree and teaching certificate from Simon Fraser University, taught at North Delta Secondary for 35 years and coached the school’s football team for 10, experience he says allows him to understand the school system “from the inside out.”

Kanakos and his wife — Delta Coun. Jeannie Kanakos, who announced last week she would not be seeking a fifth term on council — have lived in Delta since the 1980s, raising their four children in the community. Now their three grandchildren all also live in the community and attend school here as well.

“I continue to have a vested interest in our community as most of our extended family remains in Delta,” Kanakos said.

Reflecting on his time as a teacher, father and community leader, Kanakos said he believes he has the experience necessary to help guide the Delta School District.

“I believe we have an excellent school system and I will continue the hard work it takes to make the school district the envy of the province,” he said.

“I view the role of school trustee as a long-term commitment, with education as a partnership between the schools, the parents and the students,” he added. “My door will be open and I will work with you to provide the best education possible for our children.”

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least three new faces on school board after Trustee Laura Dixon announced she would be retiring from public office at the end of this term and trustees Daniel Boisvert and Jessie Dosanjh were announced as part of Harvie’s slate of council candidates.

There will be a similar turnover on city council, with councillors Bruce McDonald, Dan Copeland, Lois Jackson and Jeannie Kanakos all saying they won’t be seeking re-election.

