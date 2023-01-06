Nightly westbound lane closures on HWY 1 in Surrey begin Monday for repairs to 192 Street underpass

Lane closures will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly until Feb. 15 and traffic will be routed to HOV lane

Repairs on the 192 Street underpass on Hwy. 1 will start Monday night (Jan. 9) and continue until Feb. 15.

Mainroad Contracting stated in a press release that the repairs will be from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., during which time all westbound lanes will be routed into the HOV lane and the remaining three lanes will be closed.

Delays are expected. Drivers are urged to slow down and obey traffic control personnel and signs.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surreytrans-canada highway