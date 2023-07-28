(Screenshot: Google maps)

(Screenshot: Google maps)

No chemical leaks found after hazmat team called to Guildford Recreation Centre in Surrey

Over 100 people were evacuated from the recreation centre Thursday (July 27)

Guildford Recreation Centre was evacuated Thursday (July 27) after people complained they were experiencing burning eyes and sore throats.

Surrey Fire was called to the centre (15105 105 Ave.) around 5 p.m. and inspected the building, Surrey Fire Assistant Deputy Chief Ben Dirksen said.

“Our hazmat team did attend and did a thorough and cautious assessment but did not find any leaks of any chemicals at all,” Dirksen said.

About 100 people were evacuated from the building. Paramedics assessed several people at the scene and one person was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Surrey Fire returned the building to facility staff around 9:00 p.m. Thursday (July 27).

There is no criminal investigation into the incident, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

The recreation centre and library opened at its regular time Friday (July 28) morning. The aquatic centre remained closed until 12 p.m., and the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. aquafit classes were cancelled, notes the Surrey Parks, Recreation and Culture department in an email to the Now-Leader.

Everyone that was evacuated Thursday picked up their personal belongings Friday morning.


Surrey

