Frankie’s Pizza offers a range of fresh high quality pizzas in a cone (Frankie’s Pizza).

Frankie’s Pizza offers a range of fresh high quality pizzas in a cone (Frankie’s Pizza).

‘No one goes hungry in our town;’ B.C. pizza place promises food for evacuees escaping wildfires

Frankie’s Pizza, based in Sorrento, made a Facebook post on August 18 offering pizza to those in need

With wildfires terrorizing communities and forcing people to leave their homes in search of safe shelter, Sorrento-based Frankie’s Pizza provided a message of hope.

In a Facebook post made on Friday, Aug. 18, the pizza bar welcomed anyone in need to come to Frankie’s Pizza.

”If the fires displaced you, your family, or anyone (you) know, and you need food we will feed you,” the post read.

“Or (if you) just need a place to sit outta the smoke. We got you.”

The post was met with grateful comments.

“We aren’t evacuated yet in Lee Creek but even thinking about cooking is a struggle in the stress,” read one comment from Joanie Marie.

“Thank you for being amazing.”

Marie’s comment was only one of several thanking Frankie’s for its hospitality and kindness.

Frankie’s Pizza has been serving its community since 1995. It’s mandate is to bring fun, happiness, and convenience to its customers. There are more than 1,000 positive reviews on TripAdvsior; it’s safe to say that the pizza bar is completing its mandate.

Frankie’s Pizza is located at 1209 Trans-Canada Highway in Sorrento, across from the Sorrento Village Grocer, and is open every day except Monday.

READ MORE: Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Love the Surrey Now Leader?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC SPCA taking in pets of wildfire evacuees, deploying more staff in Thompson-Okanagan
Next story
Stranded fish due to low creeks turns up some B.C. water restrictions

Just Posted

Spirit of Surrey dance group performs during a Surrey Festival of the Arts launch event at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
New Surrey Festival of the Arts launching next August as 2-day event in Cloverdale

Agatha Bazett, 2, in the SportSlam at the Big Bounce Canada in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘World’s biggest bouncy castle’ opens in Surrey

A makeshift billboard outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Aug. 16. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot on June 18. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘Justice walk’ for slain Sikh temple president happening today in Surrey

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero