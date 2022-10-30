Nootebos’ family closes Mary’s Garden for the final time

The storefront and farm will continue to operate under new ownership

Mary’s Garden owners pose for a photo in front of their storefront on their last day. (Anna Burns/News Staff)

The Nootebos’ closed Mary’s Garden for the final time on Saturday (Oct. 29). The storefront and farm were sold to a local South Surrey family, who plan to keep the name and carry on with the business.

The family farm has been in the South Surrey community since 1966. The Nootebos parents, Jack and Mary, operated the farm for decades until 1995, when Mike Nootebos and his brother took over.

“I just want to thank all of our loyal customers for the decades of supporting us,” Mike said. “I really appreciate them and without them, I wouldn’t have gone this long.”

Mike has been running Mary’s Garden for 27 years. His fiancee, and the farm’s manager, Kara Sandercott described him as “the last Nootebos standing.”

“We lost Jack last year, and Mary is 90 now and we lost his brother in a farming accident in 2016. So Mike does everything,” Sandercott.

So after close to three decades, Nootebos said he feels it is time for a change.

While speaking at his storefront Saturday, numerous customers popped their heads in to tell Mike and Sandercott of their appreciation for the businesses. A few even had tears in their eyes.

The comments section on the Mary’s Garden Facebook page was also full of much love and appreciation for Mike, his mother Mary and the business.

Carol Savage wrote: “Truly grateful Mike, Kara and the Mary’s Garden crew for being such a huge contributor to our community and growing the best food and such kind people!!”

Allison Tremblay wrote: “Your store is a top highlight for my daughter.”

Mike and Sandercott said they now plan to use their free time to explore the beauty of B.C. and spend time with their children.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey