North Delta’s Lulu Golland, second from right, joins Lower Mainland teens, from left, Emmy Hylton, Kieran Paranjpe, Allen Zhou, and Avneet Batra as they prepare to represent Canada at the FIRST Global Challenge, an “Olympics-style” international robotics competition happening in Geneva, Switzerland Oct. 13-16. See story on page 5. (James Smith photo)

North Delta’s Lulu Golland, second from right, joins Lower Mainland teens, from left, Emmy Hylton, Kieran Paranjpe, Allen Zhou, and Avneet Batra as they prepare to represent Canada at the FIRST Global Challenge, an “Olympics-style” international robotics competition happening in Geneva, Switzerland Oct. 13-16. See story on page 5. (James Smith photo)

Youth

North Delta girl among group of teens set to represent Canada at robotics ‘Olympics’

‘All-star’ team will travel to Geneva for FIRST Global Challenge Oct. 13-16

A North Delta girl is among a group of Lower Mainland teens preparing to represent Canada at an Olympics-style international robotics competition next month.

Lulu Golland, 17, of North Delta; Emmy Hylton, 14, of Vancouver; Avneet Batra, 16, of Surrey; Allen Zhou, 17, of Port Moody; and Kieran Paranjpe, 16, of Vancouver all compete on different robotics teams throughout the region, but were picked to make up the “all-star” Team Canada heading to in Geneva, Switzerland Oct. 13-16 for the sixth edition of the FIRST Global Challenge.

The challenge takes place in a different country each year, though the last two were held virtually as international travel was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s return to in-person competition is also the team members’ first time experiencing such a big contest.

“It’s a little surreal,” Golland said. “It’s going to be more than 100 other teams from different countries, and we’re going to get to not only compete with them but also make connections.”

The competition is meant to inspire leadership and innovation in youth from across the world through education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“What FIRST Global is trying to do is to say to all of these kids who are imagining fantastic solutions and a better world, ‘You bring your imagination, enthusiasm, and vision of the future to the table, and we’ll bring the tools to make it a reality,’” said FIRST Global founder Dean Kamen.

Throughout the competition, teams work together to complete tasks surrounding this year’s theme: carbon capture.

Although the challenge is treated as a competition, teams work together to complete tasks as they all strive to solve some of the world’s biggest problems – this year’s theme is carbon capture.

“Even though you’re competing with other teams, you don’t want to bring them down, you still want to help them out,” Golland said.

As its members see it, Team Canada’s edge heading into the competition is its diversity.

“Something that’s really unique about our team is that we’ve sort of got a whole bunch of different perspectives on everything,” Paranjpe said. “It’s really representative of [Greater] Vancouver.”

The whole experience is student-led, with the team members responsible for fundraising the trip themselves – no small task given their $15,000 goal.

The team ran summer camps teaching younger kids to create and program Lego robots and is doing Krispy Kream fundraisers, and they have a GoFundMe set up to accept donations of any amount. More info is available on the team’s website (firstglobalteam.ca/about-1).

Although they haven’t known each other for long, the former competitors turned teammates have started to click.

“Even meeting some of these people for the first time, we’ve just had so much fun already,” Golland said.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta

 

Lower Mainland teens (clockwise from bottom-left) Lulu Golland, Kieran Paranjpe, Allen Zhou, Emmy Hylton and Avneet Batra are set to represent Canada at the FIRST Global Challenge, an “Olympics-style” international robotics competition happening in Geneva, Switzerland Oct. 13-16, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Lower Mainland teens (clockwise from bottom-left) Lulu Golland, Kieran Paranjpe, Allen Zhou, Emmy Hylton and Avneet Batra are set to represent Canada at the FIRST Global Challenge, an “Olympics-style” international robotics competition happening in Geneva, Switzerland Oct. 13-16, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Voters choose BC Liberal Elenore Sturko to fill Surrey South seat in Victoria
Next story
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 11

Just Posted

A performer at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Thousands attend Delta’s Luminary Festival

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal candidate has won the Surrey South byelection, based on preliminary results. Results of the final vote count will be confirmed on Sept. 14. (Contributed photo)
Voters choose BC Liberal Elenore Sturko to fill Surrey South seat in Victoria

Smoke from a wildfire near Hope taken at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. (William Snow photo)
Air quality at ‘very high risk’ in Eastern Fraser Valley due to multiple fires burning

Langley Thunder scored six times on their first dozen shots on the way to a 16-11 win in the best-of-seven Mann Cup opener over the Peterborough Lakers at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Friday night, Sept. 9. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Thunder)
B.C. champions Langley Thunder take game 1 of Mann Cup over Lakers