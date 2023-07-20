Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)

North Okanagan fires under control, road reopens

Lightning suspected cause of Enderby and Sicamous fires

Two new fires spotted in the region yesterday have been brought under control.

A .3 hectare fire near Larch Hills in Sicamous, located at Annis Forest Service Road, was discovered Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.

North east of Enderby, a .009 hectare fire was detected near Cook Creek Forest Service Road around 9:45 a.m. July 19.

Both fires are suspected to be caused by lightning.

The Bald Range Creek fire off Westside Road south of Vernon is also under control.

The 4.08-hectare blaze was sparked Monday and the cause remains under investigation.

Westside Road remains limited to single-lane, alternating traffic between Main St and Shelter Cove.

DriveBC anticipates the road will fully re-open by 6 p.m. today, July 20.

READ MORE: Small fire sparked behind formerly-burned Vernon gymnastics gym

READ MORE: Lightning suspected cause of new fire in south Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning suspected cause of new fire in South Shuswap
Next story
BC Wildfire responding with air support to out-of-control fire in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Firefighters survey the aftermath of a fire at Surrey’s historic Strawberry Hill Hall in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey council voting on contract to rebuild Strawberry Hill Community Hall

Surrey council chambers, at city hall. (File photo)
Anniedale-Tynehead plan coming before Surrey council Monday

A staff member carries bedding in one of the suites at Toronto’s Interval House, an emergency shelter for women in abusive situations. Options Community Services has seen an increase in the clients they are serving who have experienced intimate partner violence. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Surrey charity seeing an increase in clients seeking shelter for domestic abuse

New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge 2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP)
Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3