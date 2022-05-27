Smithers Conservation Office Ron Leblanc chased down and apprehended an armed robbery suspect May 24 in Smithers. (COS photo)

Northwest BC conservation officer chases down armed robbery suspect

Ron Leblanc says it was ‘just like out of a movie; as he’s running, the cash is falling out of his pocket’

A Smithers conservation officer (CO) chased down and apprehended an armed robbery suspect this week after the man tried to hold up Salt Boutique with a knife on May 24.

People don’t often think of COs as police officers, but essentially that is what they are. Consequently, when Smithers CO Ron Leblanc and his partner heard a call Tuesday on their police dispatch radio about an armed robbery in progress at the Main Street store, they sprang into action.

Having stopped to grab a coffee en route to a remote patrol cabin, the officers happened to be just a couple of blocks away.

The COs hit their lights and siren and joined the RCMP in the search for the suspect who had fled the scene of the alleged crime on foot. They spotted him moments later, according to the Conservation Officer Service, and Leblanc jumped out of the patrol truck and chased the man down.

“It was just like out of a movie,” said Leblanc. “As he’s running, the cash is falling out of his pocket as we’re chasing him.”

Leblanc caught up and apprehended the man, who now faces robbery as well as other unrelated charges.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey sex assault suspect charged
Next story
West Kelowna RCMP detonate explosive device found on roadside

Just Posted

Outside Surrey council chambers, inside city hall. (File photo)
Council to vote on nearly $18M in road contracts related to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

Signage promoting inclusivity in housing was removed from property at 151 Street and 20 Avenue last year after Surrey council rejected the Harmony Apartments proposal. (Doug Tennant twitter photo)
South Surrey project rejection revisited in Business Excellence Awards speech

Matthew Christopher Hamm, 43. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey sex assault suspect charged

Stacey Northey makes a turn during barrel racing at Langley Riders arena in 2020. According to rodeocanada.com, an entity called Valley West Stampede Society, led by former Cloverdale Rodeo board executive Rich Kitos, is set to bring a rodeo to Langley in September. (Ron McCarthy/Special to Black Press Media)
Local rodeo set for Labour Day weekend