Not our letter, Gurdwaras tell Farnworth

A second letter Dec. 14 says a letter sent on their behalf to the public safety minister on Dec. 12, concerning Surrey’s policing transition, is bogus

As Monty Python says, and now for something completely different. The ruckus over Surrey’s policing transition just got a little weirder.

A letter was sent to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on Wednesday (Dec. 14), signed by four representatives of local Gurdwaras Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, Gurdwara Sahib Amrit Parkash, Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib and Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, warning him that a letter that had been sent to him, allegedly on their behalf, that supports the continuation of the transition to the Surrey Police Service “was not authorized by the Gurdwaras/Temples and fraudulently used our names and logos.”

“On 12 December 2022, a letter was sent to you which we strongly condemn (the Letter”),” this second letter states.

“The letter is not reflective of our opinion and position,” this second letter states. “We recognize that there are some people that want to make Surrey’s policing decision political and create divisive in our community. Our Gurdwaras’ and Temples’ are places of faith and worship. Our attendees have different political views which have nothing to do with their religion.”

READ ALSO: Hard lobbying on Surrey policing debate as Farnworth to receive city's report Thursday

Narinder Singh, president of Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib at 152 Street and 68 Avenue, was one of those who signed the Dec. 14 warning letter.

“We don’t know who wrote that letter on 12 December.” Singh told the Now-Leader on Thursday. “They used our logos, they used our name but we have nothing of our know about that you know. So we didn’t sign actually on that. I don’t know who was that person who used our logos all the gurdwaras.


