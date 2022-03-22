‘Now-Leader’ up for Newspaper Excellence, plus 2 columnist award nominations, feature video

The Surrey Now-Leader is nominated for Newspaper Excellence and three other awards in an annual contest among B.C. & Yukon Community NewsMedia Association member publications.
The BCYCNA’s “Ma Murray” award nominations are posted on the website bccommunitynews.com ahead of a May 14 gala planned at Richmond’s River Rock Casino.
The KPU-sponsored awards are for Newspaper Excellence, Writing, Photography, Digital, Advertising and Other categories.
The Now-Leader is a finalist for the Newspaper Excellence award in competition among the largest publications in the B.C./Yukon region (Category G), along with Tri-City News and Richmond News.
The Columnist Award includes nominations for Now-Leader editor Beau Simpson and also staff reporter Tom Zytaruk, along with Andrea DeMeer of Princeton’s Similkameen Spotlight.
Now-Leader reporter Tom Zillich is a finalist in the Feature Video Award category for “Merkules Comes Home,” along with Sean Feagan of Campbell River Mirror and Laurie Tritschler of Grand Forks Gazette.
Last June, the Now-Leader won gold at the 2021 Ma Murray awards.
The BCYCNA represents close to 100 publications in B.C. and the Yukon.
