NEWSPAPER AWARDS

‘Now-Leader’ up for Newspaper Excellence, plus 2 columnist award nominations, feature video

‘Ma Murray’ awards are for publications in B.C. and Yukon

The Surrey Now-Leader is nominated for Newspaper Excellence and three other awards in an annual contest among B.C. & Yukon Community NewsMedia Association member publications.

The BCYCNA’s “Ma Murray” award nominations are posted on the website bccommunitynews.com ahead of a May 14 gala planned at Richmond’s River Rock Casino.

The KPU-sponsored awards are for Newspaper Excellence, Writing, Photography, Digital, Advertising and Other categories.

The Now-Leader is a finalist for the Newspaper Excellence award in competition among the largest publications in the B.C./Yukon region (Category G), along with Tri-City News and Richmond News.

The Columnist Award includes nominations for Now-Leader editor Beau Simpson and also staff reporter Tom Zytaruk, along with Andrea DeMeer of Princeton’s Similkameen Spotlight.

SIMPSON: Believe it or not, spraying children with a hose doesn’t guarantee a good time.

SIMPSON: Trudeau definitely ‘experienced it differently’ in Tofino on Orange Shirt Day.

ZYTARUK: If someone is down on a sidewalk, you help them for God’s sake.

ZYTARUK: Surrey journalist been there, still doing that.

Now-Leader reporter Tom Zillich is a finalist in the Feature Video Award category for “Merkules Comes Home,” along with Sean Feagan of Campbell River Mirror and Laurie Tritschler of Grand Forks Gazette.

VIDEO/STORY: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition.

Last June, the Now-Leader won gold at the 2021 Ma Murray awards.

The BCYCNA represents close to 100 publications in B.C. and the Yukon.


AwardsMedia industry

