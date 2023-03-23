Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore���s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore's mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)

Okanagan double murder trial set for summer of 2024

Wade Cudmore’s trial will start in Kelowna in June next year

The trial of the man accused of murdering two men and leaving their bodies near Naramata is set to go to trial in 2024.

After multiple delays to arrange the trial, Wade William Cudmore is set to be tried by judge and jury in Kelowna’s Supreme Court starting June 3, 2024.

Cudmore is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of the Fryer brothers from Kamloops in May 2021.

Communications for the BC Prosecution Service Dan McLaughlin also confirmed that three months have been set for the trial.

Pre-trial applications will begin on Feb. 5, 2024.

READ MORE: Penticton double murder trial by jury could take half a year

The trial was moved out of Penticton’s courts due to the complexity of the case by the Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Defence and Crown had considered the trial taking up to six months, however only three are currently set.

Cudmore’s co-accused, 35-year-old Anthony Graham, is still wanted by police and out of custody. A missing person report that failed to disclose his charges was issued by Prince George RCMP in November 2021.

A month after the Fryer brothers were discovered Cudmore’s mother Kathy Richardson was found murdered in her Naramata home. No arrests have so far been made in her case.

