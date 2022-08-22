Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. Interior

  • Aug. 22, 2022 2:55 p.m.
  • News
Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Have you seen Taren (Terry) Ray Lacey?

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the missing 60-year-old.

Lacey was last heard from on June 24 and had told family of plans to travel and camp through B.C.’s interior before making his way to the lower mainland.

Family and friends have not heard from him since and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Lacey is described as 6’1 and 181 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and typically wears glasses.

Lacey’s camper is on the back of a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup truck with B.C. license plate PC848V.

Anyone who sees his vehicle or has information of his whereabouts are asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Fire near Spallumcheen under control

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personVernon

Previous story
Four arrested after Vancouver police say guns found in encampment tent
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian Medical Association’s first Indigenous leader takes helm

Just Posted

Firefighters at a Home Depot store in North Surrey on Monday, Aug. 25. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section

Fally Ipupa, a performer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will bring his band to Surrey for the AHFOMAD festival (African Heritage Festival of Music and Dance) on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 4. (Photo: festivalafrica.org).
African festival to fill Surrey Civic Plaza with music, dance and food on Labour Day weekend

Kees ‘Case’ Koster stands with his largest project, the building of The Irene, formerly known as The Grasshopper. Koster spent 30 years, on-and-off, building this ship completely by hand, without an instruction manual. The finishing touch on the ship was the Dutch flag placed atop the boat. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey resident keeps Dutch nationality close to his heart by hand-making large-scale model ships

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
B.C. punk-rock was born in White Rock, says author of new Art Bergmann biography