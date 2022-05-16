(File photo)

One arrested after stolen car stopped in White Rock

Charles Parrish faces five charges and is to appear in court this week

One man was arrested last week after a joint effort between various police units – including the RCMP Air 1 helicopter – after a stolen vehicle was tracked and eventually stopped in White Rock.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. last Wednesday (May 11), members of the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), located a vehicle on the move that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

According to a news release issued Monday, members of IMPACT – along with the assistance of the Surrey North Crime Reduction Unit and Air 1 – arrested a man in the 1300-block of George Street in White Rock.

Charles Parrish is facing charges of theft over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime (over $5,000); flight from police; dangerous operation of a vehicle; and possession of break-in instruments.

He is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in court this week.

IMPACT is made up of members from the RCMP, Vancouver Police, Delta Police, New Westminster Police, Transit Police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit.


