One dead following South Surrey crash Wednesday evening

One person died after two vehicles collided in thick fog Wednesday evening in South Surrey (Shane MacKichan photo)

Update: The section of King George Boulevard between Highway 10 and 44 Ave has reopened

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on in South Surrey Wednesday evening (Nov. 16).

Just before 7 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a collision around the 4400 block of King George Boulevard.

One of the occupants was declared deceased at scene.

The integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team with the investigation.

Photos from the scene indicate conditions were extremely foggy at the time of the crash, but police have provided no information on what led to the incident.

A road closure was put in effect Wednesday evening, with all southbound traffic on King George Boulevard diverted at Highway 10 and all north bound traffic diverted at 44 Avenue.

Investigators are collecting statements and canvassing for video. Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area King George Boulevard and the Serpentine River, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-175144.

To make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca