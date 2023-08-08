One preson is dead after a car struck an unoccupied semi and trailer parked in the truck pullout on Highway 91 at about 1:39 a.m on Monday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead in Highway 91 crash

Driver killed after car hits unoccupied semi and trailer parked in the North Delta truck pullout

Delta police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 91 in the early hours of Monday.

At approximately 1:39 a.m on Aug. 7, police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a parked and unoccupied semi-truck with trailer attached at the Highway 91 truck pullout, located north of Highway 10 before the 64th Avenue exit.

Police say the driver, who was the lone the crashed vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene.

“With the investigation being in preliminary stages, we are unable to confirm details about contributing factors,” the department said in an emailed statement.

