Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

One dead in South Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Surrey RCMP say two other victims were taken to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead and two other are injured after a shooting in South Surrey’s Softball City Saturday (July 30).

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release says when officers arrived, they found three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds,” adding they “provided life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

Despite that, one of the injured men died at scene. Police say the other two victims were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, Surrey RCMP say.

The release adds that the initial investigation show “that this was a targeted incident,” but the investigation is in the early stages and police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase.

“At this point in time, there is no concern for public safety.”

Surrey RCMP is now looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

 

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
Advocacy groups celebrate Supreme Court decision on condoms as condition of consent

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
One dead in South Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Holden Dipiazza races down the track during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
PHOTOS: 3-day BMX event comes to Surrey

A new agritech innovation centre will officially open at Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus this fall. (Photo: Simon Fraser University)
New agritech centre set to open at SFU Surrey in September

From left: City councillors Brenda Locke and Allison Patton, Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh, Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Women’s Resource Society, Coun. Doug Elford, Mayor Doug McCallum, Coun. Laurie Guerra, and Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai pose for a photo at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Whalley in Surrey on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The ceremony was to officially open the Atira Women’s Resource Society Little’s Place Too. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Little’s Too, Surrey’s newest social housing complex for women opens