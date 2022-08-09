Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon

‘We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,’ Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said

A young man was killed and a cabbie was seriously injured in a shooting in Guildford on Tuesday afternoon, near 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

“We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is “working with Surrey to gather information,” IHIT Sgt. Tim Pierotti said.

READ ALSO: Police investigating two shootings at residences in Surrey

Munn said police received reports of shots fired at a taxi cab in a parking lot in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that both occupants of the vehicle had been shot. The passenger, a 30-year-old male is deceased and the driver of the taxi was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Munn said.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident with the 30-year-old deceased man being known to police,” Munn said. “This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

Police ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp

Previous story
16 deaths recorded during B.C.’s July heat wave
Next story
Canadian daughters fly to Madrid in desperate search for missing Victoria dad

Just Posted

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums the City of Surrey plans to host this fall and winter. (Image via surrey.ca)
City to host series of tech forums for seniors

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council refuses to apologize to 7 residents who were barred from meetings

Surrey City gave second and third readings Monday (Aug. 8) – immediately after the public hearing – for a proposal to have a parcel of land in South Surrey re-designated from Mixed Employment to Multiple Residential, in order to develop 482 townhouses. (Google maps)
Council pushes contentious South Surrey townhouse development forward