One man arrested after police incident in North Delta

One man is in custody following a standoff with Delta police on Wednesday morning.
Police were called at 3:13 a.m. on April 27 with a report that a man had barricaded himself inside his home in the 11300-block of 88th Ave. in North Delta.
Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours and there was a heavy police presence was on scene, including the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, as the man indicated he had weapons, Delta Police Department media relations officer A/Sgt. Leisa Schaefer said in an email to the Reporter.
The man was taken into custody without further incident at around 8:30 a.m., and roads were reopened by 9:30 a.m.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter