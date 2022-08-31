One man dead following altercation in Newton

Suspect is in custody, IHIT has been called in, say Surrey RCMP

One man is dead and another in custody following an altercation Wednesday afternoon in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. (file photo)

One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

On Aug. 31, at 1:50 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of an confrontation between two men that took place in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue. There, they found an adult male in medical distress. Despite attempts by first responders to save the man’s life, he succumbed to his injuries on scene, Surrey RCMP said in a release issued late Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect was taken into custody by police.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, the release notes.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

