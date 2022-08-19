A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a crash in 2020. Mounties responded to the scene of a stabbing in Cloverdale late Aug. 18 near 184th Street and Fraser Highway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

One man is dead after being stabbed in Cloverdale

Victim succumbed to injuries in hospital

One man is dead after being stabbed in Cloverdale Aug. 18.

A man was stabbed on 184th Street near the Fraser Highway after a confrontation between two men.

“Last night at approximately 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing,” Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations told the Cloverdale Reporter Aug. 19.

“Frontline officers arrived on scene and located a 45-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.”

Munn said the victim was transported to hospital, but later died.

“Sadly, he later succumbed to his injuries.”

In a press release sent out Aug. 19, Munn said Surrey Mounties are appealing to the public for information after one man was arrested.

She said the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service tracked a person from the corner of 184th and Fraser Highway and that person was “taken into police custody” and held at the RCMP’s Surrey cells.

“Initial indications are that there was a confrontation involving the victim and several other parties prior to the stabbing,” Munn wrote. “Work is being done to identify all parties who may have been involved or who may have witnessed this incident.”

SEE ALSO: Mounties launch investigation after string of fires in Cloverdale

Munn added the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in and IHIT will be working with the Surrey Mounties on the investigation.

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time while police work to gather evidence.”

Munn said all further information will be sent out by IHIT.

She said anyone with info about the stabbing can call IHIT’s tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


