RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing at the Shambala Music Festival, Friday, July 22.

RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing at the Shambala Music Festival, Friday, July 22.

One person sent to hospital after report of stabbing at Shambala

RCMP are reporting a stabbing incident at the Shambala Music Festival on Friday, July 22.

RCMP are reporting a stabbing incident at the Shambala Music Festival on Friday, July 22.

The Shambhala Music Festival is an annual electronic music festival near Salmo, in southeast B.C. It attracts thousands of festival-goers over four days.

On Friday, shortly before 11 p.m., Salmo RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at the site, a 500-acre farm near the Salmo River.

Police immediately attended and upon arrival found that the suspect, an adult man, was with Shambhala security. The victim, an adult man as well, was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he was reported to be in stable condition. Injuries sustained are not believed to be life threatening.

Both the suspect and victim are known to each other, said Cpl Darryl Orr NCO I/c Salmo RCMP in a release. He added that they do not believe there to be further risk to the public,

The suspect, was released from custody, on conditions, for a future court appearance in Nelson Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about this contact the Salmo RCMP at (250) 357-2212.

Previous story
Man drives stolen BC Ambulance vehicle across Vancouver Island before getting caught
Next story
LIVE IN MASKWACIS: Pope Francis apologizes, ask for forgiveness for residential school abuse

Just Posted

The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey Fusion Festival fills Holland Park with music, food, cultures of world

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
$23.3M bid to build Bear Creek Athletics Centre grandstand, work to start in September

An SUV near 200th Street and the Langley Bypass was riddled with bullet holes in the shooting incident Monday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in multiple shootings in Langley

White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Jaylene Tyme, pictured, was one of the many performers at the event (Markus Kislig photo)
PHOTOS: Hundreds showed their Pride at the White Rock Family Day event