South Surrey shooting victim ‘not expected to survive’

One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been dispatched to South Surrey, following a shooting this morning (April 6) at a home near Peninsula Village.

According to Surrey RCMP, police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 15200-block of 24 Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. On arrival, they located an injured 33-year-old man.

“The victim was transported to hospital and due to the serious nature of his injuries is not expected to survive,” a news release states.

READ ALSO: IHIT called in after Surrey shooting victim dies in hospital

The incident does not appear to be random, police note.

IHIT will be working in partnership with the Surrey Mounties. Investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

No further information was shared.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPShootingSurrey

Previous story
Maple Ridge council stops government cannabis store
Next story
Allegations of abuse at Maple Ridge care home results in complaints

Just Posted

Brian Nadjiwon studied at Kwantlen Polytechnic University prior to his death in 2020. (Contributed photo: KPU)
New KPU scholarship remembers Delta man who ‘couldn’t achieve his dream’ in geological sciences

(Black Press file photo)
Tips for Surrey parents: Warning signs of gang involvement at free workshops starting April 19

File photo: Lauren Collins
OUR VIEW: Surrey parents, learn the signs of gang involvement

Self-proclaimed underdogs, Team Andrews – including White Rock’s Tracy Strecker (second from right) won the BC seniors women’s title last month. The provincials were held in Chilliwack. (CurlBC/Special to Black Press Media)
White Rock curler and her ‘underdog’ team set for senior women’s nationals