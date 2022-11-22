B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 20, 2022. British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as the premier marks his first days in office laying out his vision to tackle the housing crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 20, 2022. British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as the premier marks his first days in office laying out his vision to tackle the housing crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Opposition demands audits of B.C. housing providers as Eby lays out more home plans

Liberal leader Kevin Falcon independent review needed after says leaked reports show mismanagement

British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as Premier David Eby marks his first days in office by setting out plans to tackle the housing crisis.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon says Eby must launch independent reviews at BC Housing and Atira Women’s Resources Society after leaked reports indicated mismanagement.

BC Housing is a Crown corporation that develops, manages and administers subsidized housing in the province, while Atira is a not-for-profit housing provider.

Falcon’s demands for audits come as Eby is scheduled to speak at a Vancouver housing conference where advocates, policymakers and front-line providers explore ways to deliver safe and affordable housing in the province.

Eby’s government tabled two pieces of legislation Monday aiming to work with municipal governments to build more homes and increase rental properties by relaxing restrictions at apartment and condominium complexes.

Eby says B.C. is in the midst of a housing crisis and the province needs to increase the supply of homes to meet growing demand.

RELATED: Eby to create new ministry solely devoted to B.C. housing crisis

BC legislatureHousing

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver
Next story
What really is the SOGI 123 resource in British Columbia schools?

Just Posted

A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)
Stabbing outside Surrey secondary school, more details to come

The 2022 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is set to roll Dec. 4. The event is returning after a two-year hiatus and will travel along a slightly shorter route than it has in the past. (Image via Google Maps)
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights set for Dec. 4

Wearing a special Punjabi Night-themed jersey, Surrey Eagles forward Jacob Bonkowski, right, crashes into Vernon Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. At a sold-out rink, the home team blanked the visitors, 5-0. (Photo: Garrett James, via Facebook.com/SurreyEagles)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Special weekend for Surrey Eagles as team wins 2 more games, including a thriller

Newly elected Surrey city councillor Gordon Hepner outside his notary public office in South Surrey on Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
An ‘old soul’ new to the political arena, Hepner follows mother’s footsteps to Surrey City Hall