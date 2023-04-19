Paramedics on the scene after a man’s throat was slashed April 1 on a Surrey bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Paramedics on the scene after a man’s throat was slashed April 1 on a Surrey bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

OUR VIEW: We need to find a way to keep knives off of Surrey’s public transit

Do we need a cop at the entrance with a metal detector wand, weeding out the armed from the unarmed?

How do we keep knives and other weapons off of public transit?

In the wake of a throat-slashing and then a fatal stabbing on Surrey buses this month, police say they’ve increased patrols and the number of officers on SkyTrain and local buses. During this response, yet another person was stabbed on Saturday, this time at the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

It’s unrealistic to expect police to be johnny-on-the-spot whenever someone pulls out a knife while on transit. Clearly, the way to go is to keep weapons from boarding with riders.

So what’s the answer? Have we devolved as a society to the point where transit riders need to pass through some form of metal detection system before climbing on a bus?

READ ALSO: Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus

Do we need a cop at the entrance with a metal detector wand, weeding out the armed from the unarmed?

Would this be inconvenient? Yes. Would it be costly? You bet. Would it add to commuting time? Of course. Would it save lives? Possibly.

An armed cop would be required for this. A bus driver couldn’t do it, or a security guard, because they’d probably get stabbed by someone who decides to force their way on board anyway.

It’s appalling how the few wreak havoc for the many.

Musing about possible quick fixes aside, here are a couple ideas for the long-term.

Like parents spending some quality time with their children and, you know, raising them to be decent human beings. To set a good example through listening to and actually caring about other people.

Until that happens – but don’t hold your breath for it – we need to find a way to keep knives and other weapons off public transit.

The suggestion box is open.

edit@surreynowleader.com
