Outdoor sport facility in Whalley the latest in string of pre-election groundbreakings in Surrey

For $3.7M, a grass field, bleachers and fieldhouse will be built near North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex

Site of a future grass field, bleachers and fieldhouse in North Surrey, at 12626 110 Ave. (Photo: Google Maps)

The latest in a flurry of pre-election groundbreaking events in Surrey will take place Tuesday morning (Sept. 13) at what’s called North Surrey Outdoor Sport Complex.

Budgeted at $3.7 million, the outdoor sport facility will include a grass field, bleachers and fieldhouse, according to a corporate report to Surrey council in July.

The complex will built at 12626 110 Ave., across the street from the existing North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, southeast of Pattullo Bridge.

“The contract for design services was awarded to MIZA Architects Inc.,” the report notes.

“It is projected that the project will be completed in 2022/2023.”

It’s not noted what sport, or sports, will be played on the grass field there.

Weeks ahead of the Oct. 15 civic election in Surrey, groundbreaking events have been held for a track grandstand at Bear Creek Park Athletics Centre and also at Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey election