Outreach services resume at re-opened North Delta library

North Delta’s George Mackie Library re-opened to the public on Monday (Aug. 8), two months after being closed for renovations.

The library closed on June 6 for re-roofing, window replacement and the installation of new blinds. During the closure, Fraser valley Regional Library operated a pop-up library at the Sungod Recreation Centre, offering a limited collection of of items to borrow and select services like hold pick-ups, item returns, and library card sign-ups.

“George Mackie Library staff appreciated the customers who visited the pop-up Library at Sungod Recreation Centre for their patience and sense of humour. In addition, library staff want to thank everyone at Sungod Recreation Centre for graciously accommodating us for almost two months.” Dr. Sarwan Singh Randhawa, acting manager of Delta’s libraries, said in a press release.

On Monday, the library welcomed customers back with complimentary refreshments throughout the day as they browsed the Mackie’s collection. Full library services have now resumed, including public internet stations, colour printing and copying, and self check-out.

Outreach services also resumed this week, with social services organizations S.U.C.C.E.S.S. and MOSAIC attending the library weekly.

Beginning Aug. 9, Pashto and Dari-speaking outreach staff from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. will be at the library every Tuesday from 1 to 5 pm, offering assistance to individuals and families who are temporary or permanent residents and people who are already Canadian citizens. Settlement workers from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. can answer questions and concerns about services including employment, health, housing, settlement and more.

And beginning Aug. 10, MOSAIC outreach staff will be at the library every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help residents discover the free employment programs offered by WorkBC.

“If you are looking for work and you are a skilled immigrant, Indigenous, a young adult, an older worker, a person with disabilities or barriers, or experiencing homelessness, come to the library to find out what is available for you,” the library said in a press release.

In-person Babytime and Storytime returns to the Mackie Library beginning Aug. 11. Babytime — which helps babies develop speech and language skills through singing and rhyming with stories — runs Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m., while Storytime — which introduces kids to the love of books and language through interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more — runs Fridays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Other in-person events returning to the library this month include Evening Book Club (Aug. 9, 7 to 7:45 p.m.) and Afternoon Book Club (Aug. 25, 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.).

For a complete list of in-person and virtual programs, visit the events page at fvrl.ca.

