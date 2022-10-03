The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey on April 13, 2018. Richmond RCMP say a deadly shooting Oct. 2, 2022 was likely targeted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Overnight shooting in Richmond leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police say it was likely targeted

One man is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in Richmond Sunday (Oct. 2).

RCMP say they were called to the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent – a residential area – just past 11 p.m. after people reported hearing gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, while the second was transported to hospital.

RCMP say they believe the shooting was targeted, but that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to help them determine what occurred. The scene remains cordoned off Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
