Pattullo Bridge closed 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for annual seismic and wind-monitoring tests but will remain open to first responders, cyclists and pedestrians.

TransLink encourages motorists to instead take the Port Mann Bridge or Alex Fraser Bridge. Also, N19 NightBus trips that are affected will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges, between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. TransLink advises riders to plan for up to 30 minutes more travel time.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

