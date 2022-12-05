(Submitted photo by TransLink)

(Submitted photo by TransLink)

Pattullo Bridge closed 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday

Overnight closure is for annual seismic and wind-monitoring tests

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for annual seismic and wind-monitoring tests but will remain open to first responders, cyclists and pedestrians.

TransLink encourages motorists to instead take the Port Mann Bridge or Alex Fraser Bridge. Also, N19 NightBus trips that are affected will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges, between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. TransLink advises riders to plan for up to 30 minutes more travel time.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

SurreyTrafficTransLink

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Next story
Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Just Posted

A report of a woman screaming and a person potentially barricaded inside a home led to a large police presence in a South Surrey neighbourhood Monday morning. (Sobia Moman photo)
ERT, RCMP respond to ‘unfolding situation’ in South Surrey Monday morning

(Submitted photo by TransLink)
Pattullo Bridge closed 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey builders fined $6K tell court they ‘never thought it would get this far’

Special weather statement of Dec. 5 for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland forecasting light snow, freezing drizzle Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Photo: Pixabay)
More snow in the forecast Tuesday for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland