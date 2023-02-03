A pedestrian has been killed near Home Restaurant in Maple Ridge after they were hit by a vehicle at 216 Street and Lougheed Highway on the evening of Feb. 2. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

69-year-old pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

The incident occurred near 216 Street and Lougheed Highway

A pedestrian is now dead after a fatal collision on Thursday evening that happened near the intersection of 216 Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. when a vehicle struck a 69-year-old man who was attempting to cross Lougheed Highway in an unmarked area.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that the man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision.

Despite life-saving measures from BC Emergency Health Services, the pedestrian died at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police,” said Klaussner. “Speed, drugs, and alcohol are not believed to be a factor on part of the driver as a cause of the collision.”

Lougheed highway was closed for approximately four hours as Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigated the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, with police asking any witnesses who have not already spoken with the RCMP to contact them at 604-463-6251.

