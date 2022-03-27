Police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after a crash on Highway 10 in Surrey Sunday, March 27, 2022. (File photo)

Pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on Highway 10, Surrey RCMP say

It happened in the 12400-block just after midnight

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Highway 10 just after midnight Sunday (March 27).

Around 12:20 a.m., police received a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle in the 12400-block of Highway 10, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. David Wise.

Wise said the pedestrian had serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police closed the highway between Scott Road and 124 Street as the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team took over to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash camera footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


