Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton, Surrey RCMP say

Police say the driver remained on scene, speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian has “non-life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening (Aug. 17).

A pedestrian, “who stepped off the curb, outside of a marked crosswalk to cross the street,” was hit by a vehicle heading westbound on 72 Avenue near 128 Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, RCMP say, remained on scene and is “cooperating with the investigation.” Police add “speed and alcohol are not deemed to be factors in the collision.”

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and investigators are gathering traffic camera footage and witness accounts.

Anyone with more information, including dash-cam footage around the area, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



