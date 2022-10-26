A 53-year-old man from Surrey is in critical condition following a pedestrian-involved collision in the 11600-block of 96th Ave. in North Delta the evening of Oct. 24, 2022. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Pedestrian injured in North Delta collision

Police seeking witnesses, dash cam/CCTV footage of incident in 11600-block of 96th Ave. on Oct. 24

Police are seeking witnesses and video after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in North Dleta Monday evening.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 24, Delta police responded to a pedestrian-involved collision in the 11600-block of 96th Ave.

Police say a 53-year-old man from Surrey received serious injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with the police.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Investigators are seeking additional witnesses to this collision as well as dash camera video or other CCTV from the immediate area. Anynone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash camera and/or CCTV footage is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2022-24138.


