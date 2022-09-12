Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run, Surrey RCMP looking for silver sedan

Woman, 40, struck in 7200-block of King George at about 9 p.m. Sunday

A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Newton on Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies said the pedestrian was crossing in the 7200-block of King George Boulevard, in between intersections, when a silver sedan struck her at about 9 p.m.

He said the vehicle will have “obvious” front-end damage, “likely to the right bumper.” The suspect car – possibly a Honda – was last seen heading south on King George.

Police said the pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening.

They’re asking anyone with more information, including dash cam footage in the area of King George and 72 Avenue between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-128137 or to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


