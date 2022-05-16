Latimer Heights development could get a 45-storey tower at the corner of 82nd Avenue and 200th Street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Petition takes aim at planned Langley high rise

A planned 45-storey tower is the target of some opposition

A petition has been started against a proposed 45-storey residential tower that could become Langley Township’s tallest building, if approved by the council.

A new website and Facebook page called stoplangley45.ca and an associated petition on Change.org are calling on the Township council to turn down a rezoning for the site at 20049 82nd Avenue.

Vesta Properties is hosting a public open house Monday, May 16 at its sales centre at the site, near the southwest corner of its 74-acre Latimer Heights development, which also includes two previously approved towers, a number of six-storey condo buildings, and numerous townhouses.

The other two towers, 34 and 26 storeys tall, are to be built at the northwest end of the site.

In addition to the residential tower, the planned site is to host a restaurant, according to Vesta development manager Michael Schmidt.

The petition against the tower, which had more than 125 signatures as of Monday morning, claims that the tower will cause traffic congestion, put stress on the local power grid and rec facilities, doesn’t fit with nearby low-rise condos, and also alleges that “diseases such as tuberculosis are associated with high-rise and high-density housing.”

The public info meeting at the Vesta discovery centre is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 20049 82nd Avenue, on Monday, May 16.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

