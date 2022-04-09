PHOTOS: First cruise ship since start of pandemic lands in Victoria

The Breakwater District in Victoria saw its first cruise ship visit since the pandemic began just over two years ago, as the Koningsdam docked 905 days after the last vessel.
The last ship to call at a Canadian port was in October 2019, and industry partners and stakeholders gathered at the port to celebrate a reawakening tourism industry and a return to normalcy. Victoria is the first port in Canada to open its doors to a ship and other ports across the country will steadily do the same in the weeks ahead.
“The safe resumption of cruise in Victoria, and in Canada, is the culmination of two years of hard work, advocacy, and planning. I am incredibly thankful to our partners and community for their support. Today is an emotional day for our entire team,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.
In July 2021, federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced that cruise ships would be allowed to return to Canadian ports effective in November 2021.
MLA Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure, said that the cruise ship industry is vital to B.C. tourism, and to thousands of people whose livelihoods rely on the regular arrival of ships.
“Working with our partners, including the federal government, health officials, industry and communities, our government has been doing everything we can to ensure B.C.’s cruise ship industry comes back strong. We know that cruise ship passengers want to experience British Columbia, and we are thrilled to welcome them back,” said Fleming.
The first season of cruise since 2019 will see a total of 364 ships from April to early November and an anticipated 780,000 passengers.
