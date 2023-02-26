PHOTOS: Lower Mainland blanketed in late-season snowfall

Up to 30 centimetres recorded in some areas, according to Environment Canada

Environment Canada says up to 30 cm of snow fell throughout the Lower Mainland as of Sunday morning (Feb. 26). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Lower Mainland residents are waking up to as much as 30 centimetres of snow Sunday morning (Feb. 26).

Environment Canada says the late-season storm dumped 8 to 30 cm of snow across the region.

By far the largest amounts were measured in West Vancouver (30 cm), Chilliwack (25 cm) and Surrey (20 to 30 cm). Abbotsford got around 22 cm, Vancouver received 15 to 21 cm and Langley got 15 to 20 cm. Smaller amounts were measured in North Delta (18 cm), Agassiz (17 cm), Pitt Meadows ( 16 cm), White Rock (13 cm), Hope (10 cm), and Richmond (8 to 10 cm).

Thousands of BC Hydro customers were without power, with more than 20,000 affected in the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast region and more than 4,000 on northern Vancouver Island.

#BCStorm: Heavy snowfall has caused a number of outages in the #LowerMainland & on #VancouverIsland. Crews will continue to work throughout the day to make repairs & restore power. Updates & estimated restoration times will be shared on our mobile site: https://t.co/Unm7eOrBag pic.twitter.com/6wH3qC3OzX — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 26, 2023

Environment Canada says the snow will end Sunday morning and transition to rain in some regions. It’s warning people to prepare for quickly changing and worsening travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Here is what things look like around the region Sunday:

About to start my #snow removal route so I took a quick measurement and you can hardly see the ruler now. We’re at almost 30cm ❄️❄️ #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/fGQKeDHvEV — Kyle Marshall (@Kylem87) February 26, 2023

Still snowing. Snowed all night.

Started late afternoon yesterday when there was still daylight.

Much accumulation on streets, sidewalks and trees.

Watch for falling branches. Downtown #NewWestminster #SundayMorning #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/s7Tt9mk8Ne — Stephen A. Braverman (@stephenbraverm1) February 26, 2023

