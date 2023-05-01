UPDATE: Surrey woman killed in North Delta crash

One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person is reportedly dead following an early morning crash in North Delta on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A Surrey woman is dead following an early morning collision in North Delta Monday morning.

Delta police responded to a serious two-car collision at the intersection of Scott Road and 84th Avenue just after 5 a.m. on May 1.

According to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, emergency crews reportedly performed life savings measures on one person, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

“Our thoughts and condolences are extended to the family and friends of the victim of this collision,” the DPD said in a press release, adding the victim’s identity will not be released.

The intersection remains closed as collision analysts at the scene collect and process evidence, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who have dash camera video shot in the area at around 5 a.m. is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2023-9769. DPD dispatchers will have an investigating officer return your call.

SEE ALSO: Targeted shooting in a residential neighbourhood in North Delta Friday, says Delta police

SEE ALSO: Police investigate shooting, stabbing in Whalley Sunday night



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collisionDeltaNorth DeltaPoliceTraffic