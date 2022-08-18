A photo pinned to a Fraser Heights-area tree apparently shows Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer (from left to right) on the evening before they were killed in a car crash there, in the early-morning hours of Aug. 21, 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

PHOTOS: Surrey crash memorial tree stands as haunting reminder of 3 teens killed one year ago

The memorial began growing the day of the crash that claimed the lives of Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer

Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer are gone, but certainly not forgotten.

One year after the three Surrey-area teens were killed in a car crash, memories of them remain posted on and around the tree in Fraser Heights where they met their end in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Just before 3 a.m. that day, they were driving in a blue Ford Focus RS that crashed into the tree. Later, police said the vehicle was travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit.

Today, a haunting roadside memorial stands on a bend in the road in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue.

One photo apparently shows the hockey-playing pals having fun during a “Boys Night Together” at 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 20, a few hours before the fatal crash.

All three boys had played with Delta Hockey Academy before moving to junior leagues.

At the memorial site, a couple dozen hockey sticks rest on the tree, along with pucks and a hockey helmet. Some of the sticks have messages written on the blade tape.

Banners, birthday cards and even a bottle of ketchup have been left behind by visitors.

The memorial began growing the day of the crash, as news of the deaths began to spread.

• RELATED: Hockey community mourns after 3 teens killed in Surrey crash.

In Fleetwood last month, the inaugural Ronin Sharma Memorial Tournament was played at Surrey Sport & Leisure Centre from July 22-24.


A gallery of photos pinned to the tree in Surrey where teens Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer were killed in a car crash on Aug. 21, 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

